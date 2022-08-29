2015 Nissan Rogue

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9327052

9327052 Stock #: FC889146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Reverse Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning am/fm Bluetooth Interior Tilt Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.