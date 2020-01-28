Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

SR, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera and more!

2015 Nissan Sentra

SR, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera and more!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

$11,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4582281
  • Stock #: FL647573A
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1FL647573
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

*This Nissan Sentra Features the Following Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Sentra delivers a 1.8 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Navigation System.Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!700+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!https://www.shopwilsons.com/HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values! Qualified appraisers on duty!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included. Not a previous daily rental.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Push Button Start
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Reverse Camera
  • STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

