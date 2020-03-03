Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL/LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAV/HEATED SEATS/BACK-UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

SL/LEATHER/SUNROOF/NAV/HEATED SEATS/BACK-UP CAMERA

Location

York Auto Sales

408 York Road, Guelph, ON N1E 3H5

519-836-1715

  1. 1584902043
  2. 1584902044
  3. 1584902045
  4. 1584902042
  5. 1584902059
  6. 1584902054
  7. 1584902051
  8. 1584902050
  9. 1584902053
  10. 1584902052
  11. 1584903803
  12. 1584903803
  13. 1584903807
  14. 1584903807
  15. 1584903809
  16. 1584903809
  17. 1584903882
Contact Seller

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4777794
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5FL641422
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONE OWNER NISSAN LEASE RETURN WITH NO ACCIDENTS.CARFAX CLEAN.BALANCE OF 5 YR/100,000km FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARANTY.WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS SINCE 1985.FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bose Stereo
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From York Auto Sales

2009 Nissan Altima S...
 105,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,000 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 54,000 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
York Auto Sales

York Auto Sales

408 York Road, Guelph, ON N1E 3H5

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-1715

Alternate Numbers
519-824-0361

Send A Message