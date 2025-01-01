$13,888+ taxes & licensing
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Black Beauty 2015 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB 4X4
5.6L V8, SAME OWNER SINCE 2016! NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT,
ONLY 241,000 very well maintained and service documented kms! Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.
Paint still shines, Pride of ownership shows!
18" Alloys on Brand New Michelin Tires!, New Brakes all around, New Front wheel bearings, Bed Liner, Tow mode, Privacy Glass and
and the famous oversized sliding rear window
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
Winter is here SALE PRICED at only $13,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
For a complete walk around video of this truck taken the day before the snow fell Nov 8th :) visit us here WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
519-830-0895