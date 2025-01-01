Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span></span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895 </span></span></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Black Beauty<strong> </strong><strong><u>2015 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB 4X4</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.6L V8, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>SAME OWNER SINCE 2016</span>! NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT, </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>ONLY 241,000</strong> very well maintained and service documented <strong>kms! </strong>Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint still shines, Pride of ownership shows!</p><p style=text-align: center;>18 Alloys on <strong>Brand New Michelin Tires!, New Brakes all around</strong>, New Front wheel bearings,  Bed Liner, Tow mode, Privacy Glass and</p><p style=text-align: center;>and the famous oversized sliding rear window</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>Winter is here SALE PRICED at only  $13,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=2un7TMqz0d1MpCv94cEZh8lU+Im2n60e><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>For a complete <strong>walk around video of this truck</strong> taken the day before the snow fell Nov 8th :) visit us here <a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 1N6AA0EJXFN514787

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Black Beauty 2015 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB 4X4

5.6L V8, SAME OWNER SINCE 2016! NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT,

ONLY 241,000 very well maintained and service documented kms! Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath.

Paint still shines, Pride of ownership shows!

18" Alloys on Brand New Michelin Tires!, New Brakes all around, New Front wheel bearings,  Bed Liner, Tow mode, Privacy Glass and

and the famous oversized sliding rear window

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

Winter is here SALE PRICED at only  $13,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

For a complete walk around video of this truck taken the day before the snow fell Nov 8th :) visit us here WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

