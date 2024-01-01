$8,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa
Note S Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit!
2015 Nissan Versa
Note S Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$8,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP7FL411462
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24N2397
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!!! FWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors and MORE!!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
2015 Nissan Versa