Accident FREE!!! FWD Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Mirrors and MORE!!!!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!

2015 Nissan Versa

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Watch This Vehicle

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,000KM
VIN 3N1CE2CP7FL411462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2397
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

