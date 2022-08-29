Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Versa

171,215 KM

Details Description Features

$9,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Certified, A/C, BT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV - Certified, A/C, BT

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9034381
  2. 9034381
  3. 9034381
  4. 9034381
  5. 9034381
  6. 9034381
  7. 9034381
  8. 9034381
  9. 9034381
  10. 9034381
  11. 9034381
  12. 9034381
  13. 9034381
  14. 9034381
  15. 9034381
  16. 9034381
  17. 9034381
  18. 9034381
  19. 9034381
  20. 9034381
  21. 9034381
  22. 9034381
  23. 9034381
  24. 9034381
  25. 9034381
  26. 9034381
  27. 9034381
  28. 9034381
  29. 9034381
Contact Seller

$9,997

+ taxes & licensing

171,215KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9034381
  • Stock #: 1448
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0FL426532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1448
  • Mileage 171,215 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Versa Note with automatic transmission and coming certified!


Nicely equipped with bluetooth, A/C, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, steering wheel audio controls, and lots more!


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario **Price does not include mandated $10 OMVIC fee**

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2015 Nissan Versa No...
 171,215 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 120,157 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac ATS 2....
 121,862 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory