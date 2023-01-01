Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Nissan Versa Note

48,136 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1699981556
  2. 1699981556
  3. 1699981556
  4. 1699981556
  5. 1699981556
  6. 1699981556
  7. 1699981556
  8. 1699981556
  9. 1699981556
  10. 1699981556
  11. 1699981556
  12. 1699981556
  13. 1699981556
  14. 1699981556
  15. 1699981556
  16. 1699981556
  17. 1699981556
  18. 1699981556
  19. 1699981556
  20. 1699981556
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,136KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP7FL378110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,136 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SV for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note SV 48,136 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 90,836 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2 for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2 178,002 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Versa Note