TRUE KMS UNKNOWN

Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer? This 2015 RAM 1500 SLT at Troys Toys is ready to tackle any task. This rugged pickup boasts a clean white exterior, paired with a practical gray interior. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient diesel engine, perfect for those long hauls or demanding jobs. With its proven 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission, this RAM is designed to handle tough conditions with ease. This truck has a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. 

This RAM 1500 SLT has a range of features.

Powerful Diesel Engine: Experience impressive torque and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both work and play.
4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether youre navigating snowy roads or venturing off the beaten path.
Spacious Crew Cab: Comfortably accommodate your passengers with ample legroom and headroom in the four-door cab.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, enhancing your driving experience.
Proven Reliability: The RAM 1500 is known for its durability and dependability, making it a smart choice for any driver.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

163,648 KM

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN 1C6RR7GM9FS516876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,648 KM

Vehicle Description

TRUE KM'S UNKNOWN

Looking for a reliable workhorse or a capable weekend adventurer? This 2015 RAM 1500 SLT at Troy's Toys is ready to tackle any task. This rugged pickup boasts a clean white exterior, paired with a practical gray interior. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient diesel engine, perfect for those long hauls or demanding jobs. With its proven 4-wheel drive system and automatic transmission, this RAM is designed to handle tough conditions with ease. This truck has a comfortable ride and plenty of space for passengers and cargo. 

This RAM 1500 SLT has a range of features.

  • Powerful Diesel Engine: Experience impressive torque and fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both work and play.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether you're navigating snowy roads or venturing off the beaten path.
  • Spacious Crew Cab: Comfortably accommodate your passengers with ample legroom and headroom in the four-door cab.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes, enhancing your driving experience.
  • Proven Reliability: The RAM 1500 is known for its durability and dependability, making it a smart choice for any driver.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

