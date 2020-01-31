2015 RAM 1500

This Ram 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Green Car Journal 2015 Green Truck of the Year. Only 48,454 Miles! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) , TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats.



Green Car Journal 2015 Green Truck of the Year. KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist. KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars.



As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Function has never had a more impressive form. The exterior of the Ram 1500 is re-engineered to look and perform better. With active aerodynamics and an upgraded front fascia, it's both beautiful and powerful. Available RamBox Cargo Management System offers lockable, lighted, drainable storage - perfect for storing tools, gear, and beverages. With new fabrics and leather trim choices for seats the interior of the Ram 1500 feels as good as it looks. From the displays to the stitching, it's the most sophisticated Ram Truck experience yet. The 7-inch premium customizable screen lets you know what's going on inside, outside, and under the hood. With the Uconnect Access System, your truck can do double duty as a mobile office or entertainment center. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen offers available features like interior climate control and 3-D terrain maps. Bluetooth wireless connectivity, voice command, and steering wheel-mounted buttons mean you're always in complete control. Whether it's the legendary power of a 5.7L HEMI V8, the potent and efficient 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Best-in-Class fuel economy, or the 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 with exceptional torque and best fuel economy of any full-size pickup, there is an engine configuration right for you. Ram 1500 is the only light-duty truck in the U.S. with an available eight-speed transmission offering superior acceleration in low gears. Pair that with a 4-corner air suspension that keeps heavy loads level and you'll keep your payload on the right road. Dynamic front crumple zones and side-impact door beams help absorb impact forces from every angle. Ram 1500 side occupant protection system includes side-curtain airbags and side-impact door beams.



We Accept:

CASH BACK

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Class IV Receiver Hitch

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl

Sport Performance Hood

Spray-in bedliner

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm

ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)

COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)

Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps

CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start

RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)

BLACK VINYL HIGH-BACK BUCKET W/MESH INSERTS

WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)

TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)

