2015 RAM 1500

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Chrome Front Bumper Exterior Appearance Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Temperature & Compass Gauge Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port - Charge Only SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year S...
