2015 RAM 1500

116,400 KM

Details Description Features

$22,973

+ tax & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-888-889-8021

ST

Location

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

$22,973

+ taxes & licensing

116,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5581704
  • Stock #: 20-620X
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT3FG660848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 116,400 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Carpet Floor Covering
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Chrome Front Bumper Exterior Appearance Group
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Temperature & Compass Gauge Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port - Charge Only SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

