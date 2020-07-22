2015 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Class IV Receiver Hitch Carpet Floor Covering Conventional Spare Tire ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Chrome Rear Bumper Chrome Grille Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Chrome Front Bumper Exterior Appearance Group QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Temperature & Compass Gauge Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Remote USB Port - Charge Only SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year S...

