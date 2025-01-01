Menu
<strong data-start=0 data-end=61>2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i – Ready for Adventure!</strong>

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and all-wheel-drive vehicle that can handle any road condition? Look no further! This <strong data-start=188 data-end=216>2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i</strong> is here to meet all your driving needs. Whether its commuting, weekend getaways, or winter adventures, this car has you covered.

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Details Description Features

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
142,660KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAA66F8237336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C7336
  • Mileage 142,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and all-wheel-drive vehicle that can handle any road condition? Look no further! This 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i is here to meet all your driving needs. Whether it's commuting, weekend getaways, or winter adventures, this car has you covered.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020

2015 Subaru Impreza