2015 Subaru Impreza
2.0i
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C7336
- Mileage 142,660 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i – Ready for Adventure!
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and all-wheel-drive vehicle that can handle any road condition? Look no further! This 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i is here to meet all your driving needs. Whether it's commuting, weekend getaways, or winter adventures, this car has you covered.
Troy's Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom
LL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020