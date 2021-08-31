Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

190,401 KM

Details Description Features

$14,125

+ tax & licensing
$14,125

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg // REVERSE CAM // NAVI

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg // REVERSE CAM // NAVI

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,125

+ taxes & licensing

190,401KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7957292
  • VIN: 4S4BSCLC5F3332464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,401 KM

Vehicle Description

LIMITED! TECH PKG! NAVI! GREAT CONDITION! Get yourself ready for this coming winter with a 2015 Subaru Outback Limited! This AWD compact SUV makes for the perfect commuter or family driver all year-round! Loaded with convenience options to make your drive easier such as: heated seats, rear heated seats, power trunk, power seats, bluetooth, NAVI, reverse camera, memory seats, sunroof, and subaru's notable X-mode button to enhance traction for the AWD system or for off-roading. 

 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

