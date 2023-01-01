$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
104,430KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9635899
- Stock #: 437899
- VIN: 2T1BURHE2FC437899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,430 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5