2015 Toyota Sienna

$31,988 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9600985

9600985 Stock #: FS640211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Rear cross traffic alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm am/fm dvd player Additional Features LEATHER Blind Spot Monitor STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.