2015 Toyota Venza

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Drivers Seat

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm am/fm

Bluetooth Safety ABS Brakes Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD

Navigation System

Parking Sensors

Reverse Camera

LEATHER

USB port

Aux. Audio Input

Memory Seat Position

GARAGE OPENER

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.