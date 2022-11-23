Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen GTI

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen GTI

2015 Volkswagen GTI

Autobahn Certified!MANUAL!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen GTI

Autobahn Certified!MANUAL!LeatherInterior!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 9416746
  2. 9416746
  3. 9416746
  4. 9416746
  5. 9416746
  6. 9416746
  7. 9416746
  8. 9416746
  9. 9416746
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,800

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9416746
  • Stock #: 22N1987
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU2FM001693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1987
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! FWD Manual Hatchback equipped with Leather Interior, Heated Power Seats, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.

We offer:

-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of
the art full service facility;

- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



























Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2011 Scion tC Certif...
 150,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Sebrin...
 78,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2009 Suzuki SX4 Cros...
 106,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory