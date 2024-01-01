Menu
Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

2015 Volkswagen Passat

154,947 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,947KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWBS7A34FC050070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0070
  • Mileage 154,947 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

