2015 Volkswagen Passat

83,242 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SEL Premium

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

83,242KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9053860
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

