2015 Volkswagen Passat

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 2 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053860

9053860 Stock #: 044717

044717 VIN: 1VWCS7A33FC044717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 044717

Mileage 83,242 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Navigation System Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.