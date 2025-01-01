Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

184,117 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
12116760

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1737581806
  2. 1737581806
  3. 1737581807
  4. 1737581809
  5. 1737581807
  6. 1737581809
  7. 1737581806
  8. 1737581807
  9. 1737581806
  10. 1737581808
  11. 1737581808
  12. 1737581808
  13. 1737581809
  14. 1737581809
  15. 1737581809
  16. 1737581808
  17. 1737581809
  18. 1737581808
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,117KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX8FW546847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C6847
  • Mileage 184,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 125,409 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Express 163,820 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru WRX w/Sport-tech Pkg for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Subaru WRX w/Sport-tech Pkg 121,997 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan