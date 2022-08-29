Menu
2015 Volkswagen Touareg

122,426 KM

Details Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

Executive

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

Executive

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

122,426KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9299887
  • Stock #: 004399
  • VIN: WVGEF9BP9FD004399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

