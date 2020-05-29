Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2016 Acura MDX

2016 Acura MDX

AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Rear Heat + A/C, Memory Seat, Park Assist & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura MDX

AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Rear Heat + A/C, Memory Seat, Park Assist & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 5059197
  2. 5059197
  3. 5059197
  4. 5059197
  5. 5059197
  6. 5059197
  7. 5059197
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5059197
  • Stock #: GB508877
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H2XGB508877
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

*This Acura MDX Features the Following Options *Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Acura MDX delivers a 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Sunroof, Stow'N Go, Running Boards, Roof Rack, Reverse Camera, Leather, Air Conditioning, 7 Passenger, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Rear Seats, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Acura MDX come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 200 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2018 - 2020 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.***We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional***

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Drivers Seat
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Push Button Start
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Running Boards
Windows
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • am/fm
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • 7 PASSENGER
Additional Features
  • Reverse Camera
  • Park Assist
  • LEATHER
  • USB port
  • Memory Seat Position
  • Rear Air Conditioning and Heat
  • STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
  • Heated Rear Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 96,000 KM
$22,788 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue S,...
 87,000 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 53,000 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory