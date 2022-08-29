Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Acura RDX

105,572 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2016 Acura RDX

2016 Acura RDX

Technology Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura RDX

Technology Package

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9299899
  2. 9299899
  3. 9299899
  4. 9299899
  5. 9299899
  6. 9299899
  7. 9299899
  8. 9299899
  9. 9299899
  10. 9299899
  11. 9299899
  12. 9299899
  13. 9299899
  14. 9299899
  15. 9299899
  16. 9299899
  17. 9299899
  18. 9299899
  19. 9299899
  20. 9299899
  21. 9299899
  22. 9299899
  23. 9299899
  24. 9299899
  25. 9299899
  26. 9299899
  27. 9299899
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,572KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9299899
  • Stock #: 804201
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H56GL804201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2016 Acura RDX Techn...
 105,572 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 125,691 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 90,032 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory