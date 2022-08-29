Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Acura TLX

70,875 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2016 Acura TLX

2016 Acura TLX

Super Handling Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura TLX

Super Handling Premium

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9202921
  2. 9202921
  3. 9202921
  4. 9202921
  5. 9202921
  6. 9202921
  7. 9202921
  8. 9202921
  9. 9202921
  10. 9202921
  11. 9202921
  12. 9202921
  13. 9202921
  14. 9202921
  15. 9202921
  16. 9202921
  17. 9202921
  18. 9202921
  19. 9202921
  20. 9202921
  21. 9202921
  22. 9202921
  23. 9202921
  24. 9202921
  25. 9202921
  26. 9202921
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,875KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202921
  • Stock #: 800612
  • VIN: 19UUB3F32GA800612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2016 Acura TLX Super...
 70,875 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 97,385 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento SX
 104,777 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory