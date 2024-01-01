Menu
<p>2016 Audi Q5 Premium Plus Progressiv | 171,500 km | Clean Carfax!</p><br><br><p>Are you looking for a blend of luxury, performance, and reliability? Look no further! We are excited to present this immaculate 2016 Audi Q5 Premium Plus with the sought-after Progressiv trim. </p><br><br><p>**Key Features:**</p><br><p>- **Engine:** 2.0L TFSI Quattro AWD - powerful and efficient</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1718050315809_5595323386577447 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br><p>- **Transmission:** 8-speed automatic</p><br><p>- **Comfort:** Heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control</p><br><p>- **Technology:** MMI Navigation Plus, Audi advanced key, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity</p><br><p>- **Safety:** Blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, advanced airbag</p><br><br><p>Dont miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV at an unbeatable price. Call us now to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and performance of the 2016 Audi Q5 Premium Plus Progressiv.</p><p>Drive away in your dream Audi Q5 today! </p>

2016 Audi Q5

171,495 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Audi Q5

Quattro 2.0T Progressiv! PANO ROOF! HEATED SEATS!

2016 Audi Q5

Quattro 2.0T Progressiv! PANO ROOF! HEATED SEATS!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
171,495KM
VIN WA1L2AFP6GA029017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
75 L Fuel Tank
2.84 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 220 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
475.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
460 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

