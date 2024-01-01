$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q5
Quattro 2.0T Progressiv! PANO ROOF! HEATED SEATS!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,495 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Audi Q5 Premium Plus Progressiv | 171,500 km | Clean Carfax!
Are you looking for a blend of luxury, performance, and reliability? Look no further! We are excited to present this immaculate 2016 Audi Q5 Premium Plus with the sought-after Progressiv trim.
**Key Features:**
- **Engine:** 2.0L TFSI Quattro AWD - powerful and efficient
- **Transmission:** 8-speed automatic
- **Comfort:** Heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control
- **Technology:** MMI Navigation Plus, Audi advanced key, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity
- **Safety:** Blind-spot monitoring, parking sensors, advanced airbag
Don't miss this opportunity to own a premium SUV at an unbeatable price. Call us now to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury and performance of the 2016 Audi Q5 Premium Plus Progressiv.
Drive away in your dream Audi Q5 today!
