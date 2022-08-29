$22,995+ tax & licensing
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2016 BMW 3 Series
2016 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,546KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9202891
- Stock #: 551273
- VIN: WBA8A3C59GK551273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5