2016 BMW 3 Series

135,546 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,546KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9202891
  Stock #: 551273
  VIN: WBA8A3C59GK551273

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 135,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

