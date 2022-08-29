2016 BMW 3 Series

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 5 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9202891

9202891 Stock #: 551273

551273 VIN: WBA8A3C59GK551273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,546 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof tinted windows Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.