2016 Buick Encore

63,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Sport Touring, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Blindside+Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Leather Trim, Alloy

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6551170
  • Stock #: GB606047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Buick Encore Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Buick Encore boasts a 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, USB Port, Touch Screen, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Dual Zone Climate Control.*Stop By Today*For a must-own Buick Encore come see us at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4. Just minutes away!600+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Contactless Delivery 100 km!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)3 Day 250km Money Back Guarantee! Conditions apply*5 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY: Credit Rebuilding program exempt.*FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.FREE NITROGEN IN TIRES: Saves tires wear and provides better fuel mileage.CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2021 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
am/fm
Bluetooth
Leather Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Reverse Camera
18" Alloy Wheels
Touch Screen
USB port
Blind Spot Monitor
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Rear cross traffic alert
110V AC POWER OUTLET

