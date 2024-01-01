Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

65,870 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1709762550
  2. 1709762550
  3. 1709762550
  4. 1709762550
  5. 1709762550
  6. 1709762550
  7. 1709762550
  8. 1709762550
  9. 1709762550
  10. 1709762550
  11. 1709762550
  12. 1709762550
  13. 1709762550
  14. 1709762550
  15. 1709762550
  16. 1709762550
  17. 1709762550
  18. 1709762550
  19. 1709762550
  20. 1709762550
  21. 1709762550
  22. 1709762550
  23. 1709762550
  24. 1709762550
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,870KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FG1R79G0138683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 65,870 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 160,766 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Rebel for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Rebel 157,789 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium 157,407 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Camaro