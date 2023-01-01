Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Certified!Touchscreen!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Certified!Touchscreen!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Logo_AccidentFree

132,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10621065
  Stock #: 23T2237
  VIN: 1GCHTCE30G1367127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T2237
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! 4X4 Extended Cab Ontario Pickup Equipped with Touchscreen, OnStar Navigation Capable, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Soft Tonneau, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

