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<p>Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough workdays to weekend adventures? Troys Toys has the perfect solution: a bold black 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71. This rugged 4WD Crew Cab is built for performance and ready to conquer Canadian roads and trails. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel engine, delivering impressive torque and fuel efficiency for both hauling and highway cruising. The spacious black interior offers comfort and durability for you and your passengers, making every journey a pleasure, no matter the destination. With 151,555 kilometers on the odometer, this Colorado has proven its mettle and is eager for its next chapter with you.</p><p>This Chevrolet Colorado Z71 isnt just a truck; its a capable partner. Whether youre towing, off-roading, or simply navigating your daily commute, its robust design and advanced features are engineered to impress. The Crew Cab configuration means you have ample space for passengers and cargo, making it versatile for families and tradespeople alike. Come on down to Troys Toys and discover the dependable performance and rugged style that this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 has to offer.</p><p>Here are five sizzling features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience exceptional torque for towing and hauling, combined with impressive fuel economy that keeps you going further on every fill-up.</li><li><strong>Z71 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to enhanced suspension, skid plates, and hill descent control, making it ideal for exploring the great Canadian outdoors.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Seamlessly transition between challenging off-road conditions and slippery winter roads with the assurance of superior traction and control.</li><li><strong>Crew Cab Configuration:</strong> Enjoy a spacious cabin that comfortably seats up to five passengers, with plenty of room for gear, making it perfect for both work and weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Rugged Black Exterior:</strong> Make a statement wherever you go with a sleek and commanding black finish that exudes toughness and timeless style.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

151,555 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" Z71

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14156845.813214927?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25194

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" Z71

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,555KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCPTDE12G1268986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough workdays to weekend adventures? Troy's Toys has the perfect solution: a bold black 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71. This rugged 4WD Crew Cab is built for performance and ready to conquer Canadian roads and trails. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel engine, delivering impressive torque and fuel efficiency for both hauling and highway cruising. The spacious black interior offers comfort and durability for you and your passengers, making every journey a pleasure, no matter the destination. With 151,555 kilometers on the odometer, this Colorado has proven its mettle and is eager for its next chapter with you.

This Chevrolet Colorado Z71 isn't just a truck; it's a capable partner. Whether you're towing, off-roading, or simply navigating your daily commute, its robust design and advanced features are engineered to impress. The Crew Cab configuration means you have ample space for passengers and cargo, making it versatile for families and tradespeople alike. Come on down to Troy's Toys and discover the dependable performance and rugged style that this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 has to offer.

Here are five sizzling features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 stand out:

  • 2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel Engine: Experience exceptional torque for towing and hauling, combined with impressive fuel economy that keeps you going further on every fill-up.
  • Z71 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to enhanced suspension, skid plates, and hill descent control, making it ideal for exploring the great Canadian outdoors.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Seamlessly transition between challenging off-road conditions and slippery winter roads with the assurance of superior traction and control.
  • Crew Cab Configuration: Enjoy a spacious cabin that comfortably seats up to five passengers, with plenty of room for gear, making it perfect for both work and weekend getaways.
  • Rugged Black Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with a sleek and commanding black finish that exudes toughness and timeless style.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
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519-821-XXXX

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519-821-9020

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Chevrolet Colorado