$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" Z71
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD CREW CAB 140.5" Z71
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough workdays to weekend adventures? Troy's Toys has the perfect solution: a bold black 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71. This rugged 4WD Crew Cab is built for performance and ready to conquer Canadian roads and trails. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel engine, delivering impressive torque and fuel efficiency for both hauling and highway cruising. The spacious black interior offers comfort and durability for you and your passengers, making every journey a pleasure, no matter the destination. With 151,555 kilometers on the odometer, this Colorado has proven its mettle and is eager for its next chapter with you.
This Chevrolet Colorado Z71 isn't just a truck; it's a capable partner. Whether you're towing, off-roading, or simply navigating your daily commute, its robust design and advanced features are engineered to impress. The Crew Cab configuration means you have ample space for passengers and cargo, making it versatile for families and tradespeople alike. Come on down to Troy's Toys and discover the dependable performance and rugged style that this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 has to offer.
Here are five sizzling features that make this 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 stand out:
- 2.8L I4 Turbo Diesel Engine: Experience exceptional torque for towing and hauling, combined with impressive fuel economy that keeps you going further on every fill-up.
- Z71 Off-Road Package: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to enhanced suspension, skid plates, and hill descent control, making it ideal for exploring the great Canadian outdoors.
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Seamlessly transition between challenging off-road conditions and slippery winter roads with the assurance of superior traction and control.
- Crew Cab Configuration: Enjoy a spacious cabin that comfortably seats up to five passengers, with plenty of room for gear, making it perfect for both work and weekend getaways.
- Rugged Black Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with a sleek and commanding black finish that exudes toughness and timeless style.
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519-821-9020