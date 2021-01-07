2016 Chevrolet Corvette

+ taxes & licensing
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Royal City Fine Cars is proud to offer this stunning 2016 Corvette Z06 Convertbile in flawless condition! This Legendary American Supercar is finished in a unique Shark Gray Metallic with a Kalahari Tan Interior giving it a classy yet exotic appearance! With a power-folding Covertible Roof, you can experience the true open road with a roaring 650 Horsepower Supercharged 6.2 L V8 to your disposal!
The 2LZ is equipped with the 10-speaker Bose sound system, a cargo net, curb view camera, front heated and ventilated seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, and the Memory Package. Other options and features include; 10-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Paddle Shifters, Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Limited Slip Differential, and much more!
