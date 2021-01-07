Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

12,687 KM

Details Description Features

$94,995

+ tax & licensing
Z06 2LZ Convertible

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

12,687KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6539316
  Stock #: 3820
  VIN: 1G1YS3D60G5609091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shark Gray Mettalic
  • Interior Colour Kalahari
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 12,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Royal City Fine Cars is proud to offer this stunning 2016 Corvette Z06 Convertbile in flawless condition! This Legendary American Supercar is finished in a unique Shark Gray Metallic with a Kalahari Tan Interior giving it a classy yet exotic appearance! With a power-folding Covertible Roof, you can experience the true open road with a roaring 650 Horsepower Supercharged 6.2 L V8 to your disposal!

 

The 2LZ is equipped with the 10-speaker Bose sound system, a cargo net, curb view camera, front heated and ventilated seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, and the Memory Package. Other options and features include; 10-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels, Red Brake Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Paddle Shifters, Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Limited Slip Differential, and much more! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

