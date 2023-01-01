Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

139,836 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 10516974
  2. 10516974
  3. 10516974
  4. 10516974
  5. 10516974
  6. 10516974
  7. 10516974
  8. 10516974
  9. 10516974
  10. 10516974
  11. 10516974
  12. 10516974
  13. 10516974
  14. 10516974
  15. 10516974
  16. 10516974
  17. 10516974
  18. 10516974
  19. 10516974
  20. 10516974
  21. 10516974
  22. 10516974
  23. 10516974
  24. 10516974
  25. 10516974
  26. 10516974
  27. 10516974
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516974
  • Stock #: 201268
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB7G7201268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 201268
  • Mileage 139,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2020 Tesla Model 3 L...
 57,000 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKZ Res...
 66,817 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Impal...
 107,585 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory