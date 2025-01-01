Menu
Come see this certified 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LT | Sunroof | Remote Start | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloy Wheels | and More! . Its Automatic transmission and 1.4L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze Limited has the following options: USB Port, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, New Tires, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Telescoping Steering Wheel.

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Limited LT | Sunroof | Remote Start | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloy Wheels | and More!

12255025

Limited LT | Sunroof | Remote Start | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloy Wheels | and More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

Used
60,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB7G7112493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this certified 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited LT | Sunroof | Remote Start | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Alloy Wheels | and More! . Its Automatic transmission and 1.4L engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Cruze Limited has the following options: USB Port, Touch Screen, Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, New Tires, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, and Telescoping Steering Wheel. Test drive this vehicle at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.60+ years of World Class Service!450+ Live Market Priced VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!Free Local Delivery Available!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert licensed credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you and keep you on budget ! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated licensed team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Top dollar trade-in values!SELL us your car even if you don't buy ours! HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.Certification included! No shady fees for safety!EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2024 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Reverse Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Sunroof
New Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Touch Screen
USB port
Pioneer Stereo
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Buy From Home Available

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4
519-836-XXXX

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

