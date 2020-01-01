2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Powertrain 6-Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Reverse Camera Touch Screen USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.