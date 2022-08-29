Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

112,547 KM

Details Description

$14,997

+ tax & licensing
$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

1LT Auto No accidents!

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$14,997

+ taxes & licensing

112,547KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9214333
  • Stock #: 1484
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB2G7187182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1484
  • Mileage 112,547 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel efficient, well equipped and reliable?  Yes to all 3!


2016 Chevy Cruze 1LT it has all the features you would want in a commuter car, university/college car or even just a nice set of wheels to drive around in and not have any worries. 


Backup camera, bluetooth, A/C, cruise control and alloy wheels to start. Of course you also have all the power options (windows/locks/mirrors), a nice modern touch screen infotainment system and did we mention it rates only 6.5L/100kms on the hwy.  That's close to hybrid numbers! (without the hybrid price tag!)


Financing available for all credit situations!  We will fight to get you the lowest interest rate possible!


We also offer rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Extended Warranties available for all our vehiclees!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**

Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.


Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-XXXX

519-767-9555

