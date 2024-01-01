Menu
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

141,396 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,396KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC8GG175940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # C5940
  • Mileage 141,396 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500