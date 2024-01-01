$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,396KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKNEC8GG175940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # C5940
- Mileage 141,396 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
