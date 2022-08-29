Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

149,893 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,893KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9227161
  • Stock #: 262768
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC2GG262768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour MAROON
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,893 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

