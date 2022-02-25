$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Olympic Honda
519-836-0640
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
2016 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
Olympic Honda
995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9
519-836-0640
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8309865
- VIN: 1G1JD6SB7G4156719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Olympic Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Olympic Honda
995 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1C9