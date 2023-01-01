Menu
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065483
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG8GR307172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Beautiful 2016 TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING EDTN.

7 passenger, With every important option!

 Only 189,000 Very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely equipped and finished in Bright White on Black Cloth seats.

Dual Power Sliding Doors

Power Liftgate, Power Seat with lumbar

Rear Camera and power adjustable pedals

 Complete Power Windows (all 4!) 

Rear Climate controls  

Aluminum Wheels

 New Brakes and Tires!

Looks, Drives, and even Smells like new!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to go!

 

SALE PRICED $14,888, + HST,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

