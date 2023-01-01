2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,888 + taxes & licensing
1 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10065483

10065483 VIN: 2C4RC1BG8GR307172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Seating Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

