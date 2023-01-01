$14,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10065483
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG8GR307172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
Beautiful 2016 TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING EDTN.
7 passenger, With every important option!
Only 189,000 Very well maintained kms!
Nicely equipped and finished in Bright White on Black Cloth seats.
Dual Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate, Power Seat with lumbar
Rear Camera and power adjustable pedals
Complete Power Windows (all 4!)
Rear Climate controls
Aluminum Wheels
New Brakes and Tires!
Looks, Drives, and even Smells like new!
Completely Certified and Ready to go!
SALE PRICED $14,888, + HST,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
