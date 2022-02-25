Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

72,716 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING // CLEAN CARFAX // LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING // CLEAN CARFAX // LOW KMS!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,716KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8423823
  • VIN: 2c4rc1cgxgr285416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,716 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! SUNROOF! REAR ENTERTAINMENT DISPLAY! We present you this incredibly clean and well-kept 2016 Chrysler Town & Country with only 72,000 km's! The Town & Country was brought to the market to give the Grand Caravan a refreshed and more luxurious take, as well as providing many overall new options. 

Some of these options include: bluetooth, voice recognition, premium wood interior trim, heated steering wheel, remote start, heated seats, heated mirrors, DVD player, NAVI, sunroof; and is loaded with packages such as MOPAR premium edition pkg and the driver convenience pkg!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2013 RAM 1500 BIG HO...
 176,477 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac Escala...
 285,833 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 167,089 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory