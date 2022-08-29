$74,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat 6-SPEED MANUAL/ 707HP
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,106 KM
Vehicle Description
707HP, 6-SPEED Manual! Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this stunning Challenger Hellcat in excellent condition. The Hellcat is one of the most notorious cars available on the market, thanks to its classic American Muscle characteristics. The 6.2L V8 that powers the rear wheels is accompanied by a massive supercharger that whines all the way up the rev-range that produces an insane 707HP allowing this beast to put out supercar like performance numbers.
Options and features include: Brembo Brakes, alloy wheels, alcantare/leather interior, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Harman/Kardon Sound System, SRT Performance modes, Bluetooth, USB and Aux inputs, blind spot detection, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
