Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Challenger

14,106 KM

Details Description Features

$74,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat 6-SPEED MANUAL/ 707HP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat 6-SPEED MANUAL/ 707HP

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,106KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9310822
  • VIN: 2C3CDZC93GH230822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,106 KM

Vehicle Description

707HP, 6-SPEED Manual! Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this stunning Challenger Hellcat in excellent condition. The Hellcat is one of the most notorious cars available on the market, thanks to its classic American Muscle characteristics. The 6.2L V8 that powers the rear wheels is accompanied by a massive supercharger that whines all the way up the rev-range that produces an insane 707HP allowing this beast to put out supercar like performance numbers.

 

Options and features include: Brembo Brakes, alloy wheels, alcantare/leather interior, power seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, Harman/Kardon Sound System, SRT Performance modes, Bluetooth, USB and Aux inputs, blind spot detection, and much more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Automatic Headlights
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2016 Dodge Challenge...
 14,106 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 164,717 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
1964 Chevrolet Corve...
 96,937 MI
$66,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory