<p>2016 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack Performance Meets Style!</p><p>$431 B/W FOR 60 MONTHS AT 8.99% WITH $0 DOWN PAYMENT!! <br></p><br><br><p>Unleash the beast with this powerful 2016 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack, now available at $39,888! With only 90,000 km on the odometer, this muscle car is in fantastic condition and ready to dominate the road.</p><br><br><p> **Highlights:**</p><br><p>- **Engine:** 6.4L V8 HEMI 485 HP</p><br><p>- **Transmission:** 8-Speed Automatic</p><br><p>- **Mileage:** 90,000 km</p><br><p>- **0-100 km/h:** In just 4.3 seconds!</p><br><p> **Features:**</p><br><p>- Brembo High-Performance Brakes</p><br><p>- Dual-Mode Active Exhaust</p><br><p>- Uconnect 8.4 Touchscreen with Navigation</p><br><p>- Premium 20 Alloy Wheels</p><br><p>- Sport Seats with Suede and Nappa Leather</p><p>-Premium BEATS audio system</p><br><br><p> **Why Choose This Charger?**</p><br><p>This Charger combines raw power with modern tech and comfort. Whether youre hitting the highway or cruising around town, youll enjoy every moment behind the wheel.</p><br><br><p>Dont miss out on this rare find the perfect blend of performance, style, and value!</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1724184392475_29156824263670034 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Dodge Charger

90,000 KM

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
3.09 axle ratio

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
276w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277

2016 Dodge Charger