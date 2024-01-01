$39,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Charger
392 Scat Pack
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$39,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack Performance Meets Style!
$431 B/W FOR 60 MONTHS AT 8.99% WITH $0 DOWN PAYMENT!!
Unleash the beast with this powerful 2016 Dodge Charger 392 Scat Pack, now available at $39,888! With only 90,000 km on the odometer, this muscle car is in fantastic condition and ready to dominate the road.
**Highlights:**
- **Engine:** 6.4L V8 HEMI 485 HP
- **Transmission:** 8-Speed Automatic
- **Mileage:** 90,000 km
- **0-100 km/h:** In just 4.3 seconds!
**Features:**
- Brembo High-Performance Brakes
- Dual-Mode Active Exhaust
- Uconnect 8.4" Touchscreen with Navigation
- Premium 20 Alloy Wheels
- Sport Seats with Suede and Nappa Leather
-Premium BEATS audio system
**Why Choose This Charger?**
This Charger combines raw power with modern tech and comfort. Whether youre hitting the highway or cruising around town, youll enjoy every moment behind the wheel.
Dont miss out on this rare find the perfect blend of performance, style, and value!
Vehicle Features
Royal City Fine Cars
