2016 Dodge Charger

Listing ID: 8397120

8397120 Stock #: 22-68B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,858 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23X -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto RED SEAT BELTS HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: 19 harman/kardon Greenedge Speakers harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp TIRES: 275/40ZR20 P ZERO SUMMER ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) Requires Subscription TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO (STD) BLACK/BLACK FULL LAGUNA LEATHER SEATS W/VENTILATION -inc: Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot & Memory Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Crui...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.