2016 Dodge Charger
SRT 392
77,858KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8397120
- Stock #: 22-68B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 4dr Sdn SRT 392 RWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23X -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto
RED SEAT BELTS
HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: 19 harman/kardon Greenedge Speakers harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
TIRES: 275/40ZR20 P ZERO SUMMER
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO (STD)
BLACK/BLACK FULL LAGUNA LEATHER SEATS W/VENTILATION -inc: Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Front Ventilated Seats Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot & Memory Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Crui...
