2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Crew, DVD, Nav, Power Sliders & Liftgate, Heated Steering + Seats, Remote Start, and more!

Location

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

113,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10153074
  • Stock #: GR241350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Remote Start, Navigation System, Heated Steering Wheel, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Rear Dome Lamp, Front Courtesy/Map Lamps, Driver Sun Visor w/Mirror, Passenger Sun Visor w/Mirror , DVD Player, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars located at 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4 can get you a reliable Grand Caravan today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
dvd player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

STEERING RADIO CONTROLS
Power Side Doors

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

