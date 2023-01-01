2016 Dodge Journey

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 0 , 1 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10137024

10137024 Stock #: 242864

242864 VIN: 3C4PDDEG9GT242864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 242864

Mileage 170,169 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.