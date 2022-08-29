Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

173,605 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2016 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9030871
  2. 9030871
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,605KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9030871
  Stock #: 1439
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG1GT221134

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

