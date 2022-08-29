$16,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-866-904-1973
2016 Dodge Journey
2016 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7
1-866-904-1973
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
90,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9175870
- Stock #: 22-204B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Knee Air Bag
Pearl White Tri-Coat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7