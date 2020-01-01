Menu
2016 Ford Edge

CERTIFIED,AWD,LEATHER,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2016 Ford Edge

CERTIFIED,AWD,LEATHER,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4425093
  • Stock #: 19N1205
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J85GBB13855
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

ACCIDENT FREE!!!! Ontario vehicle equipped with AWD, Leather Interior, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Smart Key, and much more!!! 

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                               

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carproof or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at no charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 

Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca  for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

