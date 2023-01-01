Menu
2016 Ford F-150

160,654 KM

Details Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XL

2016 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,654KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10605618
  • Stock #: C02149
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF3GFC02149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C02149
  • Mileage 160,654 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

