<p style=text-align: center;><strong>Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <u>2016 FORD F-150 XLT</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>SUPERCAB, RWD, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>3.5L V6</strong>,<u> Only <strong>201,000</strong> </u>Very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Great on gas and fun to drive!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><u><strong>No Accidents or Claims</strong></u></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Nicely Equipped and<strong> </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Bright White with custom Pinstriping</p><p style=text-align: center;>on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Rear Camera,</strong> Power Seat</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Bluetooth</strong> and Ford Sync Audio system.</p><p style=text-align: center;><u><strong>Tow Package, </strong></u>Bed Liner</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NEW BLACK 17 ALLOY WHEELS</strong> </span>on <strong>Like New Tires!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box,</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>very clean well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><u><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></u></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED<u> NOW ONLY $16,888 </u>+ HST & Lic plates.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><u><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></u></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more about us!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2016 Ford F-150

199,000 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1C84GFD22897

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2016 FORD F-150 XLT

SUPERCAB, RWD, With every important option!

3.5L V6, Only 201,000 Very well maintained kms!

Great on gas and fun to drive!

No Accidents or Claims

 

Nicely Equipped and 

Finished in Bright White with custom Pinstriping

on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Rear Camera, Power Seat

Bluetooth and Ford Sync Audio system.

Tow Package, Bed Liner

NEW BLACK 17' ALLOY WHEELS on Like New Tires!

6.5 foot Box,

very clean well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED NOW ONLY $16,888 + HST & Lic plates.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Conventional Spare Tire

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2016 Ford F-150