Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2016 FORD F-150 XLT
SUPERCAB, RWD, With every important option!
3.5L V6, Only 201,000 Very well maintained kms!
Great on gas and fun to drive!
No Accidents or Claims
Nicely Equipped and
Finished in Bright White with custom Pinstriping
on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Rear Camera, Power Seat
Bluetooth and Ford Sync Audio system.
Tow Package, Bed Liner
NEW BLACK 17' ALLOY WHEELS on Like New Tires!
6.5 foot Box,
very clean well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED NOW ONLY $16,888 + HST & Lic plates.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
