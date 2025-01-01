Menu
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean 2016 FORD F-150 SUPER CREW XTR

Crew Cab, 2.7L v6 Ecoboost, Only 206,000 very well maintained and documented kms! Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

Paint is close to flawless. Chrome 20" Lariat Wheels, Dual Power Heated Seats, Touch Screen with Navigation and Rear Camera.

Tow Package, Trailer Park Assist, Chrome running Bars, Tonneau cover, Blind spot monitor and more...

Come and see her for yourself, comes certified and ready to go!

SPRING SALE PRICED $21,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,

INCLUDES SAFETY with COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL and CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

VIN 1FTEW1EP0GFB86405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METTALIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

